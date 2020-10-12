A total of 233 athletes, including 21 athletes from Pierre T.F. Riggs, competed in four races at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Championship Meet at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Saturday morning. On the varsity front, an athlete was named All-ESD if they finished in the Top 15.
As a team, the Governors girls varsity team placed seventh out of eight teams with 170 points. Brandon Valley won the girls varsity race by finishing with 22 points.
Govs senior Jessica Lutmer earned All-ESD honors after finishing in eighth place with a time of 20:03.54. Brandon Valley freshman Mia Wentzy won the girls varsity race with a time of 18:29.02.
The Governors boys varsity team placed fourth out of nine teams by finishing with 101 points. Brandon Valley won the boys varsity race by finishing with 57 points.
Govs junior Hayden Shaffer, freshman Jared Lutmer and junior Blake Judson earned All-ESD recognition. Shaffer finished tenth after getting a time of 17:11.47. Lutmer placed 14th, while Judson placed 15th. Brandon Valley senior Britton Elkin won the boys varsity race with a time of 15:54.79.
The Govs did not have any athletes in the girls junior varsity race. Brandon Valley eighth grader Madison Peterson won the girls junior varsity race, while Aberdeen Central took home the girls junior varsity win by finishing with 35 points.
The Govs boys junior varsity team finished in third place out of seven teams by finishing with 82 points. Brandon Valley won the boys junior varsity race by finishing with 22 points.
Govs sophomore Bradyn Brother of All led the Govs junior varsity by finishing in second place with a time of 14:48.87. Brandon Valley senior Luke Kocer won the boys junior varsity race by finishing with a time of 14:35.66.
The Govs cross country teams will next see action at the Roger Loecker Invitational in Huron on Thursday. That race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
