The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams competed in the Rapid City Invitational at Hart Ranch in Rapid City on Friday. A total of 489 athletes were split into four races.
On the girls varsity side, the Govs were led by junior Autumn Iverson, who finished with a time of 21:03.59. Sioux Falls Christian eighth grader Ellie Maddox placed first with a time of 18:20.82. As a team, the Govs girls placed 12th with an average time of 21:52.91. Rapid City Stevens placed first with an average time of 19:33.36.
On the boys varsity side, the Govs were led by senior Hayden Shaffer, who placed ninth with a time of 16:27.82. Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson placed first with a time of 15:23.53. As a team, the Govs placed sixth with an average time of 17:23.04. Sheridan placed first with an average time of 16:49.65.
Freshman Ian Rounds led the Govs junior varsity team by finishing with a time of 19:27.21. Rapid City Stevens junior Canyon Iszler placed first with a time of 17:57.95.
Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast placed first in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 20:12.38. The Govs had no girls running in the girls junior varsity race.
The Govs will next see action on Thursday at the Watertown Cross Country Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown. Starting time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
