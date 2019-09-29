The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams competed in the Rapid City Invitational at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City on Friday.
The Govs boys placed seventh with a team score of 212, while the Govs girls placed eighth with a team score of 180. The Aberdeen Central boys won the boys side of competition, while the Rapid City Stevens girls won the girls side.
Sophomore Hayden Shaffer led the Govs boys by placing 18th with a time of 17:36.5. Junior Jessica Lutmer led the Govs girls by placing 19th with a time of 20:28.4. Laramie senior Mason Swingholm won the boys race, while Hill City eighth grader Abby Cutler won the girls race.
Freshman Trysta Johnson was the lone runner on the Govs girls junior varsity team. She finished in 21st place with a time of 23:13.0. Sophomore Isaak Rombough led the Govs boys junior varsity team by finishing in 17th place with a time of 19:47.8.
The next time the Govs cross country teams see action will be at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday in Watertown. That meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Govs cross country at Rapid City Invitational
Boys Varsity Team Results
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 212
Girls Varsity Team Results
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 180
Boys Varsity Individual Results
18, Hayden Shaffer, 17:36.5
49, Isaac Polak, 18:36.2
53, Brady Gere, 18:41.7
57, Trevin Black Bear, 18:48.8
60, Jared Lutmer, 18:56.4
67, Blake Judson, 19:15.2
74, Tyler Gere, 19:29.0
78, Jaydn Wilcox, 19:38.8
Girls Varsity Individual Results
19, Jessica Lutmer, 20:28.4
37, Morgan Oedekoven, 21:32.7
49, BreAnna Lowery, 22:02.7
50, Rachel Nemec, 22:03.02
56, Halli Drewes, 22:21.0
66, Hunter Martell, 22:39.1
67, Jazzlyn Rombough, 22:45.0
Boys Junior Varsity Individual Results
17, Isaak Rombough, 19:47.8
31, Justin Dowling, 20:07.4
59, Jamin McGray, 21:40.1
Girls Junior Varsity Individual Results
21, Trysta Johnson, 23:13.0
