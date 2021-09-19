The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Saturday. A total of 578 athletes competed in six levels of competition.
In the girls varsity ranks, Govs junior Autumn Iverson finished with a time of 22:10.32. Sophomore Jazzlyn Rombough finished with a time of 22:46.89. O’Gorman senior Alea Hardie placed first with a time of 17:59.09.
As a team, Brandon Valley placed first in girls varsity with an average time of 20:10.30. The Govs did not have enough runners to constitute a team score.
On the boys varsity side, the Govs had two top ten finishers. Senior Hayden Shaffer placed seventh with a time of 17:09.04, while sophomore Jared Lutmer placed tenth with a time of 17:18.83. Sioux Falls Christian junior Isaac Davelaar placed first with a time of 16:17.86.
As a team, the Govs boys placed fourth with an average time of 17:55.14. Aberdeen Central placed first with a time of 17:38.68.
In junior varsity ranks, the top Govs girls performer was freshman LizBeth Crosby. She placed second with a time of 22:08.02. The top Govs boys performer was sophomore Haeden Wheelhouse, who finished with a time of 19:37.24. Aberdeen Central Morgan VanVeen placed first in the girls junior varsity race, while Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Joseph Levesque placed first in the boys junior varsity race. Sioux Falls Christian took home the girls junior varsity title, while Brandon Valley took home the boys junior varsity title. The Govs boys junior varsity placed eighth as a team.
In the middle school ranks, Pierre’s Raegan Pfeiffer was the top Govs girls performer. She placed second with a time of 10:18.02. The top boys performer for the Govs was Hudson Gibson, who placed 14th with a time of 9:53.19. Aberdeen’s McKenzie Jorgensen placed first in the girls junior high race, while Mitchell’s Owen Raml won the boys junior high race.
The Govs were the tops in the girls junior high ranks. They averaged a time of 10:26.06. Aberdeen Central took home the boys junior high title by averaging a time of 9:36.55. The Govs placed sixth with an average time of 10:14.51.
The Govs cross country team will next see action at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course next Thursday. Starting time is 4 p.m. CT.
