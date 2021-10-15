The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Thursday. A total of 363 athletes competed in a total of six races.
As a team, the Govs girls varsity placed fifth with an average time of 22:09.26. Aberdeen Central placed first with a time of 21:13.94. Freshman LizBeth Crosby was the lone Gov to place in the top ten. She placed ninth with a time of 21:19.21. Yankton’s Thea Chance won the girls varsity race with a time of 20:26.71.
On the boys varsity side, the Govs boys placed third with an average time of 17:44.12. Aberdeen Central once again placed first after a time of 17:24.35. Govs senior Hayden Shaffer placed third with a time of 17:00.66, while sophomore Jared Lutmer placed fifth with a time of 17:19.28. Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin placed first with a time of 16:55.25.
Gwen Richter was the lone Govs girl to compete in the girls junior varsity race. She took advantage of the opportunity by placing first with a time of 21:28.87. The Mitchell Kernels were the top girls junior varsity team with an average time of 23:26.48.
The Govs boys junior varsity team placed first as a team with an average time of 19:40.07. Sophomore Stefan Hopkins was their top finisher. He placed first with a time of 19:14.69. Freshman Jacob Mason placed third, while junior Jamin McGray placed fourth. Jayden Brandt rounded out the Govs’ top ten finishers by placing fifth.
There were 40 Pierre girls and 24 pierre boys competing in the middle school ranks. Devyn VanRoekel was the top Govs girl. She placed third in the girls middle school race. Gunner Jones was the top Govs boy. He placed eighth in the boys middle school race.
The Govs cross country runners will next see action next Saturday at the Class AA State Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
