Pierre XC Awards
The Pierre XC team members who won Special Team Awards at Tuesday's XC Awards Banquet pose for a photo. Pictured are: (top row, l to r) Mason Dell, Jared Lutmer, Mason Ward-Zeller, Trevin Black Bear, Devin Strutt, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Tayshaun Agard; (bottom row, l to r) Lennix Dupris, Autumn Iverson, LizBeth Crosby, Jazzlyn Rombough and Avery Lisburg.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team held their annual Pierre Cross Country Awards Banquet at Riggs Cafeteria in Pierre on Tuesday night. Special Team Awards were voted on by the team.

LizBeth Crosby and Mason Ward-Zeller earned Future Gov Awards. Jazzlyn Rombough, Jared Lutmer and Tayshaun Agard were voted Most Improved from Last Season, while Avery Lisburg, Lennix Dupris, Mason Dell and Devin Strutt were voted Most Improved During the Season. Autumn Iverson, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Lutmer were voted Hardest Workers. Crosby, Iverson and Shaffer were voted Most Valuable.

Managers Bella Pickner and Nicole Weiss received Manager Awards, while Shaffer, Judson, Iverson and Rombough received Captain Awards. The girls team received Team All-State honors after getting a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. The boys team also received Team All-State honors after getting a GPA of 3.52.

All-State runners on the team include Shaffer (fifth), Lutmer (14th) and Dell (23rd). Shaffer and Lutmer earned Combined All-State honors. Shaffer, Lutmer and Dell also received All-ESD honors.

