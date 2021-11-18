The Pierre XC team members who won Special Team Awards at Tuesday's XC Awards Banquet pose for a photo. Pictured are: (top row, l to r) Mason Dell, Jared Lutmer, Mason Ward-Zeller, Trevin Black Bear, Devin Strutt, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Tayshaun Agard; (bottom row, l to r) Lennix Dupris, Autumn Iverson, LizBeth Crosby, Jazzlyn Rombough and Avery Lisburg.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team held their annual Pierre Cross Country Awards Banquet at Riggs Cafeteria in Pierre on Tuesday night. Special Team Awards were voted on by the team.
LizBeth Crosby and Mason Ward-Zeller earned Future Gov Awards. Jazzlyn Rombough, Jared Lutmer and Tayshaun Agard were voted Most Improved from Last Season, while Avery Lisburg, Lennix Dupris, Mason Dell and Devin Strutt were voted Most Improved During the Season. Autumn Iverson, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Lutmer were voted Hardest Workers. Crosby, Iverson and Shaffer were voted Most Valuable.
Managers Bella Pickner and Nicole Weiss received Manager Awards, while Shaffer, Judson, Iverson and Rombough received Captain Awards. The girls team received Team All-State honors after getting a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. The boys team also received Team All-State honors after getting a GPA of 3.52.
All-State runners on the team include Shaffer (fifth), Lutmer (14th) and Dell (23rd). Shaffer and Lutmer earned Combined All-State honors. Shaffer, Lutmer and Dell also received All-ESD honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.