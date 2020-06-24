Grand slams, anyone?
Tuesday saw the Post 8 Legion baseball team defeat Yankton Post 12 and Sioux Falls East Post 15 in a triangular in Brandon. Both games were marked by some monster hits.
Yankton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Post 8 responded in the bottom of the sixth inning for six runs, four of which came on a Matthew Lusk grand slam home run. Those six runs were enough for the Post 8 to earn a 6-1 victory.
Jack Van Camp got the win for Post 8. He lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 14.
Sam Kampshoff took the loss for Yankton. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four.
The second game for Post 8 saw Post 8 get out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Garrett Stout scored on a fielder’s choice. Sioux Falls East tied things up in the bottom of the third inning. Post 8 added one run in the top of the fourth inning, and five runs in the fifth inning. Four of the five fifth inning runs came on a Jack Van Camp grand slam home run. Post 8 added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. They ended up with the 8-1 victory.
Grey Zabel got the win for Post 8. He allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out eight. Cobey Carr threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Ethan Fredrickson took the loss for Sioux Falls East. He surrendered two runs on three hits over four innings, striking out two.
Post 8 played the Mandan Chiefs in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. Those games had not been completed by press time. Post 8 will play East Grand Forks Post 157, the Bismarck Governors, the Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas in the Heilman Performance Invitational Tournament at Corbett Field in Minot this weekend.
