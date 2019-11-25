Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Connor Gravatt was chosen as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:
Gravatt joined oral interp as a senior this year, and he has done an amazing job of selecting, preparing, practicing and performing challenging literature. He has taken a personal interest in the non-original oratory piece he selected, a speech given by Ann Patchett about her book Truth and Beauty, and thus truly exemplifies what it means to share meaningful literature with an audience. Gravatt has taken great care to seek and implement feedback, and he has supported many teammates in a way that feels like he's been doing this for all four years. Last Friday, Gravatt was also one of three students to come in and work on pieces and set up the stage for this Friday's showcase event.
