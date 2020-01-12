Oahe FC
The Oahe FC U10 Green Galaxy placed second at the Hub City Winter Classic. Pictured are: (back row, l to r) Allison DeMers, Micha Klinger, Ellie Oliver and Lexie Hillmer; (front row, l to r) Paisley McConnell, Emberlynn Simbeck, Liana Belayneh, and Rayya Hofer.

 Courtesy Christie Klinger

The Oahe FC U10 Green Galaxy attended the Hub City Winter Classic the weekend of Jan. 3.

The Green Galaxy completed the tournament with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came in the championship game, where they lost 2-1.

