Junior forward Kenzie Gronlund and freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-18. Here are their nominations:
Gronlund has been a leader all season, and has served as a defensive key for the Govs in every game. If there is a basketball statistic that encompasses selflessness, intelligence, toughness and team-first mentality, it is charges drawn. Last week, Gronlund took her charge total for the season to an unprecedented 16. Gronlund does a number of little things for the Govs on offense and defense that drives the Govs’ success, but that statistic stands out.
Kienholz had a great week last week. He had 28 points in a victory against Sturgis, including six made free throws out of seven attempts. Kienholz had ten points against Mitchell. He ended the week with 14 points and six assists versus the Thunder Basin Bolts.
