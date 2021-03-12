Senior forward Kenzie Gronlund and sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Mar. 1-6. Here are their nominations:
Gronlund demonstrates what being a team player is all about, not only in girls' basketball but in all she’s a part of. She often does (and is happy to do so) the “little” things it takes for a team to be successful. For example, she led the team in charges taken with 20 (20 more than anyone else). She is the most vocal player, sets the tone on defense, and has a high basketball IQ which allows her to play an important role on offense in the execution of what the Govs are trying to do as a team. Beyond what Gronlund does for the team on the floor, which can’t be understated and is going to be greatly missed, is the example she sets elsewhere that she deserves the most credit for. Gronlund is a 4.0 student who is just as involved in activities such as softball, volleyball and track as she is in basketball. Beyond that, she regularly finds time to help out in the community and at school with Gov-to-Gov. Gronlund has set an example in her four years that it’s important to be involved, to do your best at your role, make a team the best it can be, and also give back for all the things being part of a team gives as well. The coaches are extremely proud of Gronlund, and they will continually use what she’s brought to the program as an example for those who follow.
Kienholz has shown tremendous growth in his leadership abilities throughout the season on and off the court. He was guarded by the opposing team’s top defenders in nearly every game this season, and has adapted his game to create more opportunities for himself and his teammates offensively. His knowledge of the game is very advanced, and he has a desire to better himself and his teammates, actively seeking coaching and training in addition to the work he puts in on his own outside of practice. He plays with a lot of composure and confidence, and was a key contributor for the team all season. Kienholz brings a strong defensive presence, and is a skilled scorer who creates well for himself and his teammates in multiple ways. A true student of the game, Kienholz was always seeking to learn and grow as an athlete throughout the season. He’s proven he belongs among the top athletes and basketball players in the state, and with two more years ahead of him, he will continue to turn heads in his prep career in all of his sports.
