Geoff Gross, Brad Lowery and Torry Zeller will be honored as the 2020 inductees into the Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame. Usually, a Hall of Fame ceremony is held at halftime of the home-opening basketball game, but that will not happen this year due to COVID-19. A formal ceremony will be announced in the future. Here is each inductees’ nominations:
Geoff GrossGeoff Gross came to Pierre Riggs in the Fall of 2004 on the winds of two straight Class A track titles in Winner, as well as a Gatorade Coach of the Year Award. He wasted no time in making his mark on Governors athletics by transforming the track program in just a few short years.
During his tenure in Pierre, Coach Gross’s track programs finished fifth at the state meet in 2004 and 2005. 2006 marked the beginning of the Governor track dynasty and three consecutive state track titles to accompany three ESD track titles in 2006-08.
Gross’s athletes accounted for an astounding 18 individual state champions, four relay state champions, 51 individual state placers, 18 state relay placers, 14 new school records, and four South Dakota Gatorade Athletes of the year in 2005-2008.
Coach Gross’s accolades include PACA Coach of the Year, SDHSCA Track and Field Coach of the Year, nominee for National Coach of the Year and numerous Region Coach of the Year awards.
Coach Gross is currently the athletic director in Beresford. He and his wife Julie make their home in Mitchell.
Brad LoweryBrad Lowery was a force to be reckoned with as a runner from 1997-2001. Brad placed second in the state cross country meet his junior year. He was an ESD cross country his senior year, and set records in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters on his way to becoming a state AA 800 meter champion. Lowery anchored the state champion medley relay his senior year.
On top of his athletic success, Lowery was an equally impressive student, earning National Honor Society status in high school, as well as being a two-time Academic All-American in college.
While at SDSU, Lowery set school records in the mile (4:01:6) and 5000 meters (13:05). He was an eight time All-American in cross country and indoor/outdoor track. Lowery was inducted into the SDSU Hall of Fame.
Following his collegiate career, Lowery had a five year professional running career for Team USA Minnesota. Lowery once attempted to become the first individual to run a sub four-minute mile on South Dakota soil. He narrowly missed the mark at the Howard Wood Track, but he ran the all-time fastest in-state mile with a time of 4:01:6.
Today, Lowery makes his home in Sioux Falls with his wife Rachel and son Marty. Lowery is a professor of mathematics and physics at the University of Sioux Falls, having earned his doctorate at the University of Colorado in Denver.
Torry ZellerTorry Zeller rounds out this year’s impressive track greats. Zeller excelled on the green as a cross country runner, leading his team for five years and placing fifth in 1991, 12th in 1992, seventh in 1993, and third in 1995 at the state meets. He was a two-time ESD cross country champion in 1994-95, an ESD champ in the 1600 and 3200 meters in 1995, and a Legion Relay champion in 1995.
Zeller was a very devoted and competitive wrestler as well, winning the hustler award in 1994. Zeller was voted the 1995 Homecoming King.
Zeller went on to a tremendous collegiate career at the University of Sioux Falls, earning a Bachelor’s degree in education. While at USF, he was a part of several record setting 4x800 meter relay teams as well. He also set the school record in the indoor mile (4:21:89) and 3000 meter (8:53:07). Zeller was a two-time All-American. He won the SDIC cross country title in 1998 (27:07), and he led his team to the SDIC title. In 1998-99, Zeller won the 5000 meter indoors, and the 3000 meter steeplechase outdoors.
Zeller pursued his dream of running in the Olympics by running in the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, clocking a time of 2:24:6, narrowly missing the mark to qualify.
Zeller returned home to Pierre with his wife Carrie and children Ella and Mason. He works as a training director for the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.