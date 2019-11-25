Minor League Baseball has been a part of the baseball landscape, and communities around the United States, for over 100 years. It has helped develop baseball players, given experience to coaches, been a career for many sports business professionals, and provided entertainment to towns big and small across the nation. Many of those towns are lacking easy access to Major League Baseball games. Not only does it provide the baseball aspect to any community, but it provides affordable family entertainment that can be more affordable than going to a movie or other options many families enjoy.
Unfortunately, for some Minor League Baseball markets, that run could be coming to an end after the 2020 season after a proposal brought forth by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and some team owners. The proposal would cut 42 minor league clubs from the MiLB circuit, including three teams in Montana and three in Iowa. The reasoning for teams to be cut from MiLB would be subpar stadiums and facilities, proximity to big league clubs, or long travel distance to other teams in their league.
With all teams wondering about their future, a “cut list” was reported and published last Tuesday, and it made it real for a lot of people in 42 front offices around the country. I read the list when it came out, as I know a number of people from my different stops in sports. They have dispersed and gone coast to coast, and some may be affected. Working in collegiate summer league baseball with the Trappers, I am not affected directly, as our team would not be shut down since we are not a part of MiLB.
When I read the list, I saw the one team I hoped I wouldn’t see: Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The Scrappers are the Short Season A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play in Niles, Ohio. They are a team special to their community, but they are also special to me. The Scrappers are where I got my start in working in baseball. I interned with the Scrappers in the summer of 2015, a summer I will never forget. That summer cemented my love for affordable family entertainment, and I have been on a path to put smiles on faces through baseball and fun ever since. They set the foundation for me, and since then I have gotten to bring back what I learned to my hometown.
You see, minor league teams aren’t just baseball teams for the people that work for them and the communities they are in. To the people that work in minor league front offices, they are their livelihoods. Their passion. Everything they contribute to these teams is done with max effort and their hearts. With 42 teams to potentially be cut, hundreds of people will lose their jobs in an effort by MLB to cut very little player salary and fast track players to the bigs.
Being in the Trappers front office, I know the daily grind these people have put into their careers. They work 15 hour days and 100 hour weeks for pay that isn’t all that much. I, along with them, do it because we love what we do and want to serve the people of the communities we represent. Which brings me to my next point, the people.
The fans of these teams are the very reason this should not happen. The fans in these communities open up their homes to players and coaches (yes, even in professional baseball), pay to see them play, come to the ballpark to unwind and have a good time, and support these teams because it is their hometown team. People in Clinton, Iowa, Princeton, W.Va., and Jackson, Tenn. are just like Pierre. They do not have easy access to go see major league games whenever they want. But, they do have a team in their town they can root for. These places are rich in baseball history and have had many great players come through their towns to play for the team they support throughout the summer.
Many of the fans that come to these games are children. Baseball participation numbers have been declining in the United States. These teams provide exposure to kids in the community to the game, which drives them to join Little League Baseball, tee ball, and softball. Without the influence of these teams in these areas, kids will not have the exposure to the great game we want to grow. In a league where the most famous player would not be recognized at the rate of a LeBron James or Tom Brady, one would think exposure to the game all around the country would be important. Major League Baseball is missing than point, and has proposed an opportunity to hurt their own brand by cutting these teams.
Another point that needs to be addressed is the taxpayers in these communities. Many of the stadiums in the minor leagues are either partially or fully funded publicly by taxpayer dollars. These communities made an investment in these clubs and should not be punished by a league full of rich owners. These teams should be recognized for what they do: growing the game, giving communities an option for affordable family entertainment, a team these towns can root for, and role models for the kids in their respective communities. Sure, we see Max Kelper hitting home runs for the Twins, but where did he play before that? He played in towns like Elizabethton, Tenn., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rochester, N.Y. I can guarantee you those places still talk about him and follow him today. Former MLB All Star Victor Martinez played for the Scrappers, and he would visit Niles whenever the Tigers or Red Sox would play the Indians in Cleveland to see his host family after he was traded away from the Tribe. These players become connected to these towns.
Working in minor league baseball has given me such a different perspective about sports. When I went to college, I wanted to work for the Boston Red Sox. Now, I want to work for a team like the Akron Rubberducks or the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Teams that have the hometown feel and give the residents something to do on a beautiful summer evening. Where adults can get a $5 beer and kids can chase foul balls and jump in bouncy houses. Seeing what the Scrappers have done in Niles solidified that love for me. And bringing it to Pierre has opened my eyes to how important teams like this are for a community.
The owners of these major league teams who want to cut these teams do not see that. They do not see the mutual love these teams and communities have. If they did, this would probably not have been proposed. To all of my friends that work in MiLB, thank you for what you do. Thank you for the hard work, blood, sweat, and tears you put into the organizations you work for. Your work is appreciated by the people who matter, and that is your community.
To the communities, keep supporting your teams. Those organizations love you and would not do what they do if they didn’t. Your support means so much to us. In 2020, go and support the teams in your community, whether they are in danger or not. Their success has, and always will, depend on you.
I truly hope this proposal does not happen. There are communities like Pierre who have devoted a lot of time and money into their teams. Baseball is beautiful, and the root of it is the minor leagues. There aren’t too many other sports where these connections between towns, teams, and players is so strong. I truly hope the major league clubs can understand that. While I can understand the baseball side of things, this proposal brings it all back to what we tell the people in our communities. It is more than baseball. It is a culture, a living, great for the towns we are in, and it is a passion.
