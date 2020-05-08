With the COVID-19 pandemic running rampant over South Dakota these past couple of months, folks in the Capital City area haven’t been able to do things the way they normally have been able to. One of those things has been working out.
Gyms such as Anytime Fitness and the YMCA have been closed due to the pandemic. Members at those gyms haven’t been able to work out the way they normally do, and at the frequency that they normally do. That is, until now.
Anytime Fitness, which is located south of Hyde Stadium, opened back up on May 1. According to Anytime Fitness Manager Leslie Mews, several precautions are in place to protect their members.
“We ask our members to wash their hands before and after they use the equipment,” Mews told the Capital Journal. “We have Purell and ways for our members to wipe down the equipment after they use it. Every other piece of cardio equipment has been blocked off so that our members can still practice social distancing.”
Mews said that the day that Anytime Fitness reopened was a pretty good day.
“It was good to see our members again.”
One gym in the area has not had to close its doors during the pandemic. That gym is the Hero Gym, which is located on Sioux Avenue near River City Transit. While they haven’t had to close, Hero Gym owner J.R. Bolger told the Capital Journal that they are taking several measures to ensure the safety of their patrons.
“We disinfect the gym twice a day,” Bolger said. “We’ve had to add extra staff because of that. We advise our members to follow the CDC guidelines.”
With the other two gyms in town closed, the Hero Gym has had a few inquiries from people wanting to join their gym. However, with an increase in demand for an open gym during a pandemic comes different membership requirements.
“We ask new customers to sign up for our annual memberships,” Bolger said. “We do that so that we can protect the members of our gym that are taking their workouts more seriously.”
The Hero Gym has seen more high school athletes, college kids and people that are working from home working out during the pandemic. Business has been pretty good at the Hero Gym. However, the pandemic has postponed the State Powerlifting Competition, which the Hero Gym is a sponsor of, to August 8 at the South Dakota National Guard Armory off SD Highway 34
The YMCA, which is located on Church Street, has been closed since March 15. It will begin the first phase of reopening on Thursday, May 14. They will be open every day except for Sunday. Youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent at all times. No guest passes will be issued. Members who wish to use the YMCA will have to undergo a temperature check and health status verification upon entering the facility.
There are several precautions that the YMCA is taking during their reopening. Like Anytime Fitness, every other piece of cardio equipment at the YMCA is blocked off. Locker rooms, showers and saunas will remain closed. Restrooms are only available near the front lobby and basketball courts. Child Watch and Kid’s Gym are closed. A Summer Day Camp is scheduled to begin on June 1. Group fitness classes will remain suspended until the second phase of reopening.
People at the YMCA are to practice social distancing. There will be no pickup games on the basketball court. The track area is limited to 20 individuals, while the weight room is limited to ten individuals. The cybex room is limited to six individuals. The aquatic center will have one person per lane. The Y Pool will be limited to eight individuals.
The Hero Gym and Anytime Fitness are both open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The YMCA will be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, starting on May 14. All three gyms have their own social media pages. For more information on these gyms, you can visit their websites at theherogym.com, anytimefitness.com/gyms/780/pierre-sd-5701/, and oaheymca.org.
