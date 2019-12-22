Pierre T.F. Riggs student Isiah Hand was named the Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week for the week of Dec. 9-14. He was nominated for his work in the choir. Here is his nomination: "Hand is a very versatile musician. In choir, he sings both tenor and bass, depending on where he is needed. He is a true ensemble singer."
