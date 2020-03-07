Pierre T.F. Riggs senior wrestler Wesley Harsma was named this week’s PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week. Here is his nomination:
When people ask the coaches about their thoughts on the State Duals, the story of Harsma is forever going to be a part of their answer. Harsma has been in the unfortunate position of being on the junior varsity his senior year. Despite that fact, he never once quit, and he worked as hard as everyone else. Because of his hard work, Harsma was able to enter a few varsity tournaments as an alternate. Seeing him beat multiple State qualifiers throughout the year was very assuring that he made the right choice to stick it out and finish like a true champion. The icing on the cake for Harsma was the chance to wrestle in the State Dual Tournament for his team versus Dell Rapids. Not only was Harsma able to win his match, but he also earned a pin. Seeing him accomplish this, getting that win and that pin, ending his high school career on a high note and hearing him scream in excitement afterwards knowing that he had worked all of these years for that moment was priceless. That moment will forever be his to cherish, and would not have been possible without the tireless work of many people to get the State Duals back into existence.
