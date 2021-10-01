After the fifth week of play, the Has Beens remain the lone unbeaten team in the Pierre Adult Recreation Kickball League. There is one week left of play in the regular season.

Pierre Adult Recreation Kickball League Standings

1. Has Beens, 10-0

T2. One Kick Wonders, 6-3-1

T2. Witt’s End Brew Co., 6-3-1

4. We Got the Runs, 6-4

5, Impact, 5-5

6. New Kicks on the Block, 3-6-1

7. Victory in da Feet, 2-8

8. Balls ‘n Dolls, 1-8-1

