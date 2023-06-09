cj logo

In a series where Oahe looks to get back in the win column, the Zap failed to do so in Game 1 versus the Hastings Sodbusters Friday night at Hyde Stadium.

Hastings thumped Oahe, 14-1, thanks to a six-run first inning and six-run eighth. And 14 walks by Zap pitchers sure didn’t help their cause.

