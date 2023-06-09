In a series where Oahe looks to get back in the win column, the Zap failed to do so in Game 1 versus the Hastings Sodbusters Friday night at Hyde Stadium.
Hastings thumped Oahe, 14-1, thanks to a six-run first inning and six-run eighth. And 14 walks by Zap pitchers sure didn’t help their cause.
At the dish, the Zap could only muster four hits. They also drew two walks and stole a base.
Designated hitter Cy Probst led the way, going 1-for-4 with a two-out double in the sixth that advanced shortstop Kyle Memarian to third base, setting up Oahe’s lone run.
Memarian later crossed home plate off a wild pitch by Sodbusters pitcher Brayden Andersen to make it 8-1 Hastings.
It was a rough day for the Zap on the mound.
Gavin Starcher toed the rubber first, and his performance was a mixed bag of results. He went six full innings. On 110 pitches, Starcher racked up eight strikeouts but gave up five hits, eight runs (five earned) and seven walks.
He was credited with the loss.
Oahe’s John Patty came in relief and went two innings. He struck out three batters but allowed two hits, six runs (four earned) and seven walks.
Trevor Segraves pitched the ninth, tallying one strikeout and giving up a hit.
The Zap (1-14-1) now hope to get their first win in two weeks on Saturday against Hastings (1-10). First-pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
