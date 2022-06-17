The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Red River Pilots at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday night. The Trappers won 4-1.
The Trappers never trailed in Thursday’s game. Leading the way on the mound was Kaleb Hay, who threw nine complete innings. Hay told the Capital Journal that he felt good about his performance.
“I just attacked,” Hay said. “I know I have a great defense behind me, and it showed today. They made some great plays and they swung the bat to give me some runs.”
Hay has been one of the most consistent pitchers for the Trappers this season. He’s pitched late into games. The Trappers have either led or won all of Hay’s starts. Hay credited his individual success to the team.
“We all love each other, and we all support each other,” Hay said. “It’s great knowing everything is on your side. There’s a lot of energy here.”
Trappers manager Jamy Haberger said he couldn’t have taken Hay out of the game if he wanted to.
“He threw his arm off,” Haberger said. “He’s a bulldog on the mound. He comes ready to throw every night. He wanted to finish that game. Kaleb’s got a lot of grit.”
The game featured fireworks of a different sort, as the Red River Pilots manager and a player were ejected. Haberger said that the umpire’s zone was hit-or-miss.
“I thought it went both ways tonight,” Haberger said. “When a player says something to an umpire, that’s the way it goes.”
Haberger said everything’s better with a win.
“The fans are great,” Haberger said. “Everything’s better with a win. With that win going into Sioux Falls, that’s great momentum for us.”
The Trappers will face the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Red River Pilots in consecutive days in a series of games at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls this weekend.
