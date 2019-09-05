Pierre T.F. Riggs senior lineman Matt Heilman and senior volleyball libero Kenzie Kuxhaus were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week.
Here are their nominations:
Heilman served as the fourth captain for the first game against Sturgis. He is an outstanding leader by example. Heilman’s work ethic is admirable, as is his desire to continually improve. He had such a great summer of preparation. That preparation showed in his great performance against Sturgis, as he helped pave the way for the offense on the line to the big win. While playing a position that doesn’t get recognition, and not seeking it on his own, Heilman is totally deserving of this award for all that he does.
During the opening weekend of volleyball, Kuxhaus played very aggressive, defending the court and picking up 42 digs on the weekend. Her serving was aggressive. Kuxhaus had two service aces and only one error on 12 attempts.
