Pierre T.F. Riggs senior middle hitter Emry Heiss and senior wide receiver/defensive back Josh Rowe were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Heiss had a great night at the net against Sioux Falls Washington, leading the team with eight kills and only one hitting error. She also had three solo blocks and an assisted block. Heiss made a quick turn around after the struggle at the Govs had at the net in their loss against Watertown on Tuesday to Thursday night’s performance. Although the Govs didn’t get a win, it was nice to see the determination and fight that came out last Thursday night.
Rowe has been a great team player this football season, and has done a great job being the utility man, doing a little bit of everything for the Govs. From playing wide receiver to quarterback on offense, and everywhere in the secondary on defense, his flexibility and football IQ have allowed him to do a lot of things for the team. He has really stepped into the cornerback position as well as the season has gone on. Rowe even ran for 170 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a touchdown against Mitchell. The coaches appreciate Rowe’s work ethic, positive attitude, and all he has brought to the football program.
