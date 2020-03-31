The South Dakota High School Baseball Association board of directors met on Sunday night to discuss potential options for the spring high school baseball season following the announcements from Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota High School Activities Association suspending school and activities until May 4. A number of proposals for a shortened and modified season were reviewed given the possibility of school activities resuming next month.
According to SDHSBA Executive Director Dane Yde, the board concluded that they will continue to monitor the guidelines put forth by Governor Noem, the SDHSAA and local school districts.
The state tournament will remain as scheduled. No changes to push the season back will be considered. If the school year is suspended past May 4, the spring high school baseball season will be cancelled immediately.
