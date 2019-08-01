Jack Van Camp

Pierre pitcher Jack Van Camp gets ready to deliver a pitch during a game against Harrisburg at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Tryouts for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors baseball team will take place on Aug. 11.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Baseball tryouts will take place later this month for kids who are interested in playing on the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors baseball team. These tryouts will take place on August 11 from 6-9 p.m. CT at Hyde Stadium. Those interested in trying out for the Govs baseball team are asked to contact Steve Gray, Derk Campbell or Ryan Krueger if they plan to attend the tryouts so that the coaches can prepare accordingly.

The 2019 Govs baseball team went 14-6 last season, losing their final game to the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders in the Region 3A Championship in Watertown.

Tags

Load comments