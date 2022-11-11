hillsview
Carin Doyle-Hayn has been the manager and golf pro at Hillsview Golf Course since 2013. She will officially retire from the position on Dec. 31.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

After nearly a decade, Carin Doyle-Hayn has decided that this year will be her last as the manager and golf professional at Hillsview Golf Course.

The City of Pierre hired Doyle-Hayn for the position in 2013, as the golf course was still recovering from the Missouri River flood two years prior. The flood forced Hillsview to keep its doors closed for 23 months.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

