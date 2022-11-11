After nearly a decade, Carin Doyle-Hayn has decided that this year will be her last as the manager and golf professional at Hillsview Golf Course.
The City of Pierre hired Doyle-Hayn for the position in 2013, as the golf course was still recovering from the Missouri River flood two years prior. The flood forced Hillsview to keep its doors closed for 23 months.
“To be a part of bringing people back to golf at that point in time, (it) just was really important to me — and because this is my golf home,” Doyle-Hayn said. “It's been my golf home my entire life, even though golf has taken me so many different places.”
Doyle-Hayn was the ideal candidate for the Hillsview job when it opened more than nine years ago, given her local ties and impressive track record.
A usual at Hillsview since she was 8 years old, Doyle-Hayn graduated from T.F. Riggs High School, where she would be later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. The Pierre native later graduated from South Dakota State University and was named Female Athlete of the Year in 1983.
After college, Doyle-Hayn played three years professionally as part of what was then called the LGPA Futures Tour. Following her playing days, she stayed in the golf industry, working for the Kansas City Golf Association and at country clubs in New Mexico, Florida and Kansas as the head golf professional.
Not a bad resume.
Doyle-Hayn eventually moved back to Pierre in 2009, and there’s no place she would rather end her golf career than Hillsview.
“I learned to play the game on this golf course,” Doyle-Hayn said. “And to be able to come back here and get back to it and become the head professional here, it's just kind of a full-circle career. It's a great way to end my career in golf.”
According to Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton, what has made Hillsview so successful under Doyle-Hayn’s tenure is her dedication.
“She's the first one there,” Tipton said. “You got to kind of live and breathe the course when you're either a golf course superintendent or golf professional.”
Doyle-Hayn’s last day to oversee the Pierre golf course will be on Dec. 31. Tipton said the city is currently in the hiring process and hopes to find her successor around that time but needs “somebody in place before the end of January.”
When asked what the ideal candidate would be, Tipton said he would prefer the person to have a credible background in clubhouse and golf management. Being a golf pro that can give lessons would also be nice, he added.
“We've been really fortunate to — maybe over the last 30 years — only have three or four people been responsible for the golf course. That says a lot,” Tipton said. “Carin having ties to the community and being here for the last 12 years, that's really important to us. So if they did have ties to the community, that'd be pretty awesome. It doesn't always happen that way.”
And as she gets closer to passing the baton, Doyle-Hayn knows that the golf course she calls home will be in good hands.
“I'm fully confident that they're gonna hire a great new person to come in here and just continue what we have done,” she said. “And they might do things a little bit differently, but that never hurt anybody.”
Doyle-Hayn also has a piece of advice to the next manager and golf pro at Hillsview Golf Course.
“Just come in every day with a smile on your face and enjoy these wonderful people because (this job) is hard,” she said. “There's so many great people here that just really enjoy playing golf and will support you and have supported me throughout the years, and I'm just so appreciative for that.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
