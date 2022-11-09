The Hillsview Golf Course closed its doors for the winter on Tuesday.
Manager and golf pro Carin Doyle-Hayn said the original date to close up shop was Friday, but upcoming inclement weather forced the course’s hand.
“We feel privileged to be here, to have this great facility for our golfers to enjoy,” Doyle-Hayn said. “Our goal is always for as many of them that want to play to play, and we appreciate their patronage throughout the year and always look forward to spring — once we button it up.”
As Pierre enters the winter months, superintendent Jordan Steiner begins to prepare the course for the cold — in what he calls putting it to bed.
The first step is to turn off the irrigation system, where Steiner goes around and turns off every irrigation head one-by-one. Hillsview has over 1,000 total.
“Some heads take 30 seconds, and some heads take four to five minutes,” Steiner said. “It just depends on where the heads are because some of them are in low-lying areas. So that's where all the water collects and stuff like that. So it's a process.”
Next, he sprays fungicides on the greens to protect them from winter desiccation and then tops that off with 40 tons of sand. After that, Steiner said he focuses on “tree work” among other things and this will continue throughout the winter months.
But similar to when the course officially closes its doors, the length of this process mentioned above depends on the weather.
“Getting the greens ready, getting the sprinkler system taken care of, getting the pumphouse winterized, getting all the accessories and all that stuff — it takes us a good solid week with good weather,” Steiner said. “But if we get crappy weather, it will take a little longer than that.”
Even though the course won’t be open, Doyle-Hayn said she will still be available during winter to anyone that needs to — for example — access their lockers. The public can contact her via email at carin.hayn@ci.pierre.sd.us or at the course’s phone number 605-773-6191.
Doyle-Hayn added that Hillsview plans to reopen in mid-March to mid-April, once again falling into the weather’s hands.
“Mother nature tells us what we can do,” Doyle-Hayn said. “We always kind of shoot for the first of April, and that's kind of a hopeful date for us. If we could open a little bit earlier than that, great. If it's a little later, it is what it is.”
Steiner, who has filled the position since April after working the two previous years as an assistant, won’t mind the decreased amount of labor for a couple of months.
But not for too long.
“As spring comes, (and it) starts to get nice, I kind of do get the itch to go back out there,” Steiner said. “Because, sometimes, you get cooped up in the shop, and you just want to go back outside. So I do enjoy opening day for a while.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.