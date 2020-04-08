The opening of Hillsview Golf Course was announced by City Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth on Tuesday evening. The driving range opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, while the course was open at noon.
Pro Golfers Association professional Carin Doyle-Hayn has been at the course since 2012. She took the job of running Hillsview after the flood of 2011. Doyle-Hayn grew up in Pierre, where she learned to play golf with her father at Hillsview.
“This was the thing I got to do with my dad,” Doyle-Hayn told the Capital Journal. “Me coming back here is kind of a career full circle type thing. It’s cool being back here and managing my home course.”
Doyle-Hayn’s favorite part of golf is the people that play it and the relationships that can form while playing the game. Customers at Hillsview Golf Course will now have some restrictions on what they can do at the course during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They can come in, go to the locker room, restrooms and back out,” Doyle-Hayn said. “And everything else we are going to service through this window here. It will be an interesting transition, but we are committed to creating a safe environment. The city of Pierre did not take this lightly as far as opening the course. We have 175 acres out there. We hope we can practice some really good social distancing and make those adjustments.”
There are also changes to the normal way of play on the course. Players are to leave the flag stick in the hole to limit things they touch. A foam insert will be put into the cup, so players will not have to reach all the way to the bottom to retrieve their ball. Every other touchable item on the course, such as sand rakes for bunkers, water coolers and ball washers, will not be available in order to limit touching. Carts are limited to one cart per person. The course will allow two people per cart only if the people using the cart are from the same home unit. For instance, if two men are brothers, but they do not live in the same house, they have to have separate carts.
In Governor Kristi Noem’s daily briefing with the media on Wednesday, she said that she does not personally play golf, but she does see the benefit of the course being open.
“If our family gets the chance to be outdoors, we do enjoy sports,” Noem said. “And we do encourage folks to be outside, enjoying, getting exercise. It’s good for your mental health. We appreciate the warmer days and seeing folks outside with their families, and I would encourage more of that as the months continue, because a balance to your life and spending time together will help everyone cope better with the situation that we’re in.”
Pierre’s Fred Baatz has been playing golf since college. The Capital Journal caught up with him while he was paying his locker fee.
“Of course I am (happy it’s open),” Baatz said. “I think this year I am going to do a little bit more walking. More than what I have in the past.”
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior athlete Josh Rowe has had a golf club in his hands since he was two years old. He played on the golf team when he lived in Michigan.
“I’m happy to be out here to smack some balls on the range,” Rowe said. “It’s been great being outside and not locked up in the house.”
If you would like to play golf, you can call Hillsview Golf Course at 605-773-6191 to reserve a tee time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.