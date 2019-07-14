Hillsview Golf Course

Decorations around a tee box on the Hillsview Golf Course are seen. Hillsview Golf Course will host three golf events this month starting on Monday.

 David Rookhuyzen/Capital Journal

Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre is scheduled to host three junior golf events this month, with the first being on Monday.

Monday will be the final part of the Sanford Golf Series. The Sanford Golf Series consists of five one-day events at various golf courses. Golfers will be competing to get into the Series Championship at Sutton Bay Golf Course near Agar on July 30. The purpose of the Sanford Golf Series is to provide golfers with college golf aspirations opportunities to play in a competitive environment.

Next Sunday will be the SDGA Adult/Junior Championship. Junior golfers ages 5-18 will team up with a family member of their choosing. Competition will be in an alternate shot format. There will be winners in four age groups: 11 and Under, 12-13, 14-15, and 16-18. A State Champion will be determined in the 16-18 division.

Next Monday-Tuesday will be the SDGA Junior Golf Championship. The best boy and girl junior golfers in South Dakota will compete in four age groups over two days. On Monday, the 11 and Under age group will play nine holes, while the 12-13 age group will play 18 holes. The 13-14 and 16-18 age groups will play 18 holes on both days for a total of 36 holes played. A State Champion will be determined in the 16-18 age group.

