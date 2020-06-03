200409-sports-virusgolfopen_outbound 2.jpg

Hillsview Golf Course grounds keepers get the course ready to open with new adaptations for the COVID-19 virus.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

Senior high school golfers got one more chance to represent their school at the South Dakota High School Senior Showcase at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Monday. 44 golfers from 29 different schools competed in the one day tournament. Competition was split into Class B boys and girls, Class A girls and Class AA girls. No local athletes competed in the tournament.

O’Gorman’s Sophie Jansa and Carly Kunkel took home the overall girls championship, and the Class AA girls championship, after each finishing with a score of 80. Roosevelt’s Sunni Josephson placed third in both the overall and Class AA girls championship. The top Class B girls golfer was Philip’s Josie Rush, who finished with a score of 83, which was four strokes better than Newell’s Abbie Nelson. West Central’s Lauryn Driscoll and Sioux Falls Christian’s Lauren Tims tied for first place in the Class A girls tournament with a score of 84.

James Valley Christian’s Austin Boomsma won the Class B boys championship with a score of 74. Freeman’s Tryg Aanenson placed second with a score of 82, while Deubrook’s Luke Urevig placed third with a score of 84.

Tags

Load comments