Seniors golfers in high school will be able to compete in one more tournament. The 2020 South Dakota High School Senior Showcase will take place on June 1 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
The event will be open to girls in Class AA, A and B, and boys in Class B from the Class of 2020. The Senior Showcase is a one-day individual 18 hole tournament. Tee times will be between 10 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT.
South Dakota Golfers Association Executive Director Tom Jansa told the Capital Journal that the SDGA wanted to give these seniors one last event.
“The SDGA understands how difficult this spring has been for our Class of 2020 high school golfers,” Jansa said. “They’ve had no classes, no prom, no graduation parties and no final spring golf season. We want to honor South Dakota’s high school golf seniors by hosting one last event for the boys and girls of the Class of 2020 whose final high school golf season was canceled.”
The Senior Showcase field will be limited to 80 players due to social distancing requirements. 2020 seniors that played in the 2019 State Championship will have first priority. If there is room, other seniors will be eligible. The cost of entry will be $40 per participant, which includes a tee prize for all participants.
To register, email seniorshowcase@sdga.org. Registration will close on Thursday, May 28. Contact Tom Jansa at tom@sdga.org or at 605-376-2148 with any questions.
