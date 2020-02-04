It was the Caden Hinker show during Tuesday night’s boys varsity basketball game between the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Mitchell Kernels at Riggs Gymnasium.
The Kernels jumped out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 34-17 at halftime. 21 of those Kernels points were scored by Hinker, who is a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward. Both teams played fairly evenly in the second half, with the Kernels holding a 26-25 advantage. That was enough to keep the Govs from breaking back into the win column. The Kernels came away with a 60-42 victory.
Govs coach Terry Becker told the Capital Journal that Hinker a slow start offensively hurt the Govs.
“I don’t know how many shots we missed at the beginning of the game, but I lost count at seven,” Becker said. “If we can make a few of those baskets, that can maybe change the narrative of what happens on the court. We’ve had too many starts like that where we can’t get on the board, or get a rhythm going. We were battling uphill the entire game.”
Becker said that Hinker was a problem for the Govs all over the court.
“He got deep under the basket on us to make some easy shots,” Becker said. “That got his rhythm going. Next thing you know, he’s stepping out and hitting jump shots. We know that he can shoot it. He just got going early. I think we did a better job on him in the second half, but he got loose from us again in the fourth quarter.”
Hinker led the Kernels with a game high 29 points. Senior forward Carter Jacobsen had 14 points. Sophomore guard Macon Larson, who stands at just 5-foot-6, drove amongst the taller Govs defenders to chip in seven points.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 19 points. Senior forward Paul Adam had 16 points off the bench before he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Becker said that he liked what he saw from Adam.
“He came in and played aggressively,” Becker said. “He was consistent in his play. Sometimes, he can be a little up and down. When you make one mistake, that can sometimes snowball into two or three mistakes. If there was something he didn’t do right, he forgot about it and continued to play. That’s why he gave us really good minutes tonight.”
The Kernels made 62 percent of their shots from the field, while the Govs made just 26 percent of their shots. The Kernels held the assist and rebound advantage, but they did have their fair share of turnovers. The Kernels committed 13 turnovers, while the Govs had seven.
With the victory, the Kernels (3-8, no. 15 in Class AA) have defeated the Govs twice in 2020. The Govs (1-14) are ranked last in the Class AA standings, and are on the outside looking in to the Class AA SoDak16 picture. They have lost six games in a row, and it does not get any easier. The Govs will face the no. 7 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (6-6) in Sioux Falls on Thursday night, and the defending Class AA champion Brandon Valley Lynx (9-4) at Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday. Tip off for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game will start at 5 p.m. CT. Becker said that the Warriors and Lynx are going to some tough teams to compete against.
“It’ll be difficult down at Washington,” Becker said. “They play really well on their home floor. They’re a fast team that gets up and down the floor. That tempo is going to be important for us to control. We don’t want to get in a rat race with them. Brandon Valley is the defending champs. They’ve got a lot of guys back from last year’s team that was good. They’ll come in and play physical. They’re always really good defensively, so that’ll be another tough one for us on our home court.”
The Govs will end their regular season with a home game against Huron next Tuesday, and road games against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Lincoln. All three teams are in the top six in the Class AA rankings.
