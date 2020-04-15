Two Pierre T.F. Riggs senior athletes will continue their athletic careers in college.
Baseball catcher Cade Hinkle will continue his baseball career at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn. Volleyball player Kenzie Kuxhaus will continue her volleyball career at Presentation College.
According to the Governors volleyball FaceBook page, Kuxhaus shows great dedication, work ethic and passion for the game. She led the Govs in digs with 339, which is 200 more digs than her closest teammate. She had a 90 percent serve percentage, which is second best of those who had more than 100 serves on the season. The Presentation Saints volleyball team went 12-18 last season, including 6-9 in conference play. The Govs went 8-13 in their first season under coach Kacy Kienholz.
Hinkle caught 102 and two-thirds innings out of a possible 132 innings in the 2019 Governors spring baseball season. He had a fielding percentage of .974. He committed just four errors out of 154 total chances, and caught five out of 17 base runners on steal attempts. Hinkle caught all but one inning during Legion play. The played pitcher during the lone inning that he didn’t catch. The Post 8 baseball team went 23-23 last season, while the Governors spring baseball team went 14-6. The Rochester Yellowjackets went 8-4 before their season was cut short.
