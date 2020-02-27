Cade Hinkle
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Cade Hinkle was named this week's PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week.

 Courtesy Photo

Senior wrestler Cade Hinkle was named the PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-22. Here is his nomination:

Hinkle won the Region 3A Tournament this past weekend, for doing what he does best. Hinkle had the perfect balance of offense and defense, which he turned into overall offense over the course of the day. That consistency and ability to score from anywhere is exactly what has made Hinkle the wrestler he is today. He has been one of the most consistent Governor wrestlers over the past three years. Hinkle’s leadership is often overlooked as it is always by example. His ability to lead is always seen and seldom heard. Hinkle is a competitor in every sport.

