Senior wrestler Cade Hinkle was named the PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 17-22. Here is his nomination:
Hinkle won the Region 3A Tournament this past weekend, for doing what he does best. Hinkle had the perfect balance of offense and defense, which he turned into overall offense over the course of the day. That consistency and ability to score from anywhere is exactly what has made Hinkle the wrestler he is today. He has been one of the most consistent Governor wrestlers over the past three years. Hinkle’s leadership is often overlooked as it is always by example. His ability to lead is always seen and seldom heard. Hinkle is a competitor in every sport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.