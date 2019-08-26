Pierre Post 8 pitcher Grey Zabel and catcher Cade Hinkle were named to the Class A All-State legion baseball team, which was decided by the state’s coaches.
Zabel had a 6-2 win-loss record, 3.10 ERA, 50 strikeouts and 20 walks. Hinkle had a .264 batting average, .410 on base percentage and a 56 percent caught-stealing rate. The Post 8 baseball team finished the season with a 23-23 record.
The Class A State champions Renner Post 307 had two players nominated to the All-State team. Runner-up Rapid City Post 22 and state tournament hosts Mitchell Post 18 led the way with three nominations each. Mitchell star Brady Hawkins was named as both a pitcher and infielder.
Class A All-State Legion Baseball Team
Pitchers
Grey Zabel — Pierre Post 8 — 6-2, 3.10 ERA, 50 K/20 BB
Zach Whitesell — Rapid City Post 22 — 9-0, 1.43 ERA, 58 K/22 BB, 68 IP
Brady Hawkins — Mitchell Post 18 — 6-0, 1.38 ERA, 64 K, 50 IP
Kieren Luellman — Yankton Post 12 — 6-1, 2.42 ERA, 40 K/26 BB, 52 IP
Reece Arbogast — Renner Post 307 — 6-5, 3.00 ERA, 53 K/14 BB, 65 IP
Catcher
Cade Hinkle — Pierre Post 8 — .264 avg., .410 OBP, 56 percent caught-stealing rate
Infield
Joe Kolbeck — Brandon Valley Post 131 — .425 avg., .550 OBP, 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 37 RBIs
Ryan Bachman — Rapid City Post 22 — .411 avg., 1.206 OPS, seven home runs, 76 runs scored, 54 RBIs
Matt Hegre — Rapid City Post 22 — .415 avg., 1.272 OPS, nine home runs, 50 runs scored, 57 RBIs
Brady Hawkins — Mitchell Post 18 — .420 avg., .539 OBP, seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, 53 RBIs
Outfield
Carson Max — Mitchell Post 18 — .414 avg., .530 OBP, ten doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 52 RBIs
Nick Hoekstra — Renner Post 307 — .414 avg., .495 OBP, 11 home runs, 15 doubles, three triples, 48 RBIs
Nathan Gonnelly — Watertown Post 17 — .344 avg., nine home runs, 54 RBIs
Mason Crow — Sioux Falls West Post 15 — .383 avg., .512 OBP, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 33 stolen bases
