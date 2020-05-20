The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association remains optimistic that they will be able to hold tryouts for their National Hockey Team in July.
The target month for tryouts is July, in hopes of avoiding rescheduling due to COVID-19 in June, as well as avoiding fall activities in August. The tryouts are scheduled to be held on July 24-26 at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.
Camp registration is open. The cost of registering for the camp is $100. The SDAHA’s annual Development Camp is available to players younger and older than their two National teams. Registration for the 16U team will be restricted to those born in 2004 and 2005, while registration for the 14U team will be restricted to those born in 2006 and 2007.
Attendance for the July 24 portion of camp is not mandatory. However, for those checking in that day, there will be a 90-minute open skate session. There will also be an informal question and answer session for anyone who has questions about the program. The Q and A session will be hosted by Team South Dakota Director John Sievert and coaches for both the 14U and 16U teams.
The goal is to have four teams at each age classification with approximately 15 skaters and at least one goalie. Goalies will receive additional ice time if there are less than four teams per classification. Activities for the camp will begin on the morning of July 25, with two 75-minute warm-up practices per classification conducted by the coaches. Following a break for lunch, scrimmage sessions will begin that afternoon. Each team will play three 75-minute games, with officials. These games will conclude on the morning of July 26. The evaluators will work together to select the roster, including alternates, and invitations to Team South Dakota will be issued in the days following the camp.
South Dakota’s National Tournament teams have achieved success in the past. The 16s teams have won four times, while the 14s teams have finished runner-up twice.
To register for the camp, please go to this link: https://sdaha.sportngin.com/register/form/064115754
