Former athlete Steve Hoffman and coach Cliff Jorgenson will be inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame during the Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. The induction ceremony will be before the championship round, with an approximate time of 4 p.m. CT. Their stories are below:
Steve Hoffman
Steve Hoffman was a multi-sport athlete who excelled on the field, mat, and in the classroom. He helped lead the Buffs to the 1986 9A State Football Championship, was the Class of 1987 Salutatorian, and was a dominant wrestler for the Buffaloes.
Hoffman played football four years for coach Dave Tate, two as a starting offensive guard and linebacker. In his junior year, the Buffs finished 7-3, losing to McLaughlin in the playoffs. In Hoffman’s senior year, the Buffs went 12-0, outscored opponents 379-61. They beat Tripp-Delmont 26-8 to win the 9A State Football Championship. Undersized for his positions, Hoffman was named the Most Valuable Lineman of the game, chosen for the Western Athletic All-Conference Team, and was the Buffs’ Most Valuable Lineman.
On the wrestling mat, Hoffman was a four-time state tournament qualifier for coach Glenn Dozark. As a sophomore, Hoffman finished sixth at State, and the Buffs finished fourth. As a junior, Hoffman finished second at State, and the Buffs finished seventh. As a senior, Hoffman finished eighth at State. The Buffs finished third, and Hoffman was named Academic All-State. It was his junior year that Hoffman was the talk of the tournament, however. He upset defending, and undefeated, state champion Doug Wright of Redfield in the second round. Facing never-beaten Kirk Wallman of Freeman in the finals, Hoffman was a crowd favorite. The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association recognized Hoffman as their Outstanding Citizenship Award winner.
Hoffman finished his wrestling career with a record of 161-57-5, which at the time was the most wins in Buffs wrestling history. He still holds the school record for most career reversals (168). When he graduated, Hoffman held several State B wrestling records: second most takedowns, seventh most escapes, fourth most victories and first in reversals for a career.
Following his highly successful athletic and academic high school career, Hoffman graduated from the University of South Dakota with a B.S. in Business Administration, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a published author and motivational speaker.
Cliff Jorgenson
Cliff Jorgenson began teaching and coaching at Stanley County in 1980. An alumnus of Vermillion High School and Southern State University, Jorgenson was a runner. He was a member of the South Dakota Sportswriters 1968 Independent Team of the Year (Southern Track Club), and the 1971 SDIC Championship Track Team. He earned his M.A. from the University of South Dakota and taught in Illinois.
Jorgenson returned to South Dakota, where he taught at McLaughlin, Harrold, Stanley County and Pierre. At McLaughlin, he coached successful swimming teams and was named the 1976 head coach for the District 12 swim team at the AAU National Championships in Ithaca, N.Y.
In 1980, following two years at Harrold, Jorgenson began his career at Stanley County where he taught PE, health, and sociology for 14 years. He coached basketball from 1980-82, gymnastics from 1981-1994, cross country from 1980-93, and track from 1980-1993 at Stanley County High School. In 1990, he was chosen as Teacher of the Year. His cross country teams were Little Central Athletic Conference champions three times (1983,1986, 1987), and Jorgenson coached eight place winners at the South Dakota state track meet. Travis Hughes was twice runner-up in the high jump in 1987-88, and Jody Owen won the 100 M hurdles in 1988.
In 1984, Jorgenson was named head gymnastics coach at Stanley County. His teams qualified for the state meet every year, dominated area competitions, and knocked on state championship doors. In 1993 and 1994, the Lady Buffs were Regional Champions. At the state meets, Jorgenson’s teams finished fourth in 1988, third in 1989 and second in 1990, 1993 and 1994. In 1992, Jorgenson was named State Gymnastics Coach of the Year. In 2017, he was awarded the South Dakota Gymnastics Judges Association Pete Torino Award.
Jorgenson coached multiple individual place winners at the state gymnastics meet. He coached three athletes (Jujet Larson, Kristie Hallock and Shelly Scheinost) to five state championships. Jorgenson’s success was due to many hardworking and dedicated young ladies and their families.
Jorgenson retired from teaching in 2008, but he continues to coach.
