This weekend saw racers from across the Midwest get their season started by competing at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre on Memorial Day weekend. Races on Saturday were shootout races, while Sunday races were a part of the Pepsi Points Racing Series. Local racers excelled on both days.
Saturday saw Pierre’s Byron Henningson finish runner-up in the bike/sled shootout, while Blade Olson finished runner-up in the trophy shootout. Kylen Horsley was the top local placewinner. He won the junior shootout.
Sunday’s races saw Pierre’s Michael Braley finish runner-up in the Alex Lindholm Rees Communication Street Trophy. Justin Ehlers took home the L and O Acres Junior Major victory. Damen Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race while Noah Horsley finished runner-up.
Monday’s races were halted after the first round of qualifying due to rain showers. The race will not be rescheduled. However, all qualified racers registered in the 2020 Pepsi Points Series will receive participation points.
The next time the Oahe Speedway will see action will be the weekend of June 6-7. Racing on Saturday will be shootout races, while Sunday’s races will be the second part of the Pepsi Points Race Series.
