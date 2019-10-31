Pierre T.F. Riggs students Eli Houdyshell and Sarah Hancock were chosen as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performers of the Week. Here is their nominations:
Houdyshell and Hancock are four-year All-State Choir members. These two students are leaders in their sections, and in the choir. They have put in time and effort to get where they are. All-State Choir takes place this weekend in Sioux Falls.
