Freshman wrestler Deegan Houska and senior gymnast Jasmine Rounds were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Houska went 2-0 in duals this past weekend in duals versus Mitchell and Watertown. In the Mitchell dual, he defeated Brandon Sparks with a 10-3 decision. In the Watertown dual, Houska pinned Cael Sutton in 1:28, providing a much needed spark for the Governors. He has been a very consistent top performer over the course of the year. His explosiveness makes him a very fun wrestler to watch.
Rounds has been a consistent beam scorer for the Governor gymnastics team this season. Her floor routine helped the team to qualify for State this year. In practice, she can always be found working hard to improve her routines, vaults and skills. She added a layout salto dismount to her bar routine, and a tuck saltos to her tumbling passes on the floor. She is always the first to volunteer to help move equipment, and is a great role model for younger gymnasts in the gym.
