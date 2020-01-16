Pierre T.F. Riggs student Emily Hughes was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Hughes was enrolled in Pottery, and maintained a 3.8 grade point average in her class load this semester. Aside from her academic responsibilities, Hughes continued her painting practices at home, and attended art club meetings to organize the Christmas tree for Christmas at the Capital. Hughes submitted artwork to the Lakota Nation Invitational and the Scholastic Art Competition. Her Koi acrylic painting on vinyl received first place, and her Phobia Triptych watercolor painting received second place at the LNI. She was awarded a Silver Key award for the Koi painting, and honorable mention for the Phobia Triptych at the Scholastic Art 2020 Competition. Hughes’ Koi painting on vinyl is also on display at the High School Art Invitational at Augustana University. She will present her portfolio to AU art professors for a chance to win a scholarship at the beginning of February.
In addition, Hughes has been invited to be a member of the National Art Honor Society for her continued focus submitting artwork to competitions, being an outstanding member of the Art Club, and maintaining an excellent GPA. Hughes also works in the community at the Hospice Thrift Store part time.
