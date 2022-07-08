Third baseman Porter Hunsley went four-for-four, including a double and triple, to lead the Pierre Little League 12U All-Stars to a 12-2 win in four innings over Huron at Griffin Park on Friday.

Porter also scored three runs and stole three bases in the opening round of the East River Sub-District games, hosted for the first time in Pierre by the Capital City Baseball Association. The tournament continues with games at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the final game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, all at Griffin Park. The tournament is free for spectators.

Pierre scored five runs in the first inning. Brecken Fuhrman hit into a fielder's choice, scoring two runs.

Maddox Dokken pitched a two-hitter for the win, giving up two runs and striking out six in four innings.

Pierre collected eight hits and had four walks. Hayden Northrup and Tucker Swenson each scored two runs. Jace Hand hit a double.

