The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team took on the Huron Tigers at the Huron Arena in Huron on Thursday in a battle of Eastern South Dakota Conference teams. The game was also the regular season finale for both teams.
The Tigers defeated the Govs 3-0. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15 and 25-14.
The Govs had 20 kills, three aces, six service errors, zero blocks and 19 hitting errors. They were led by freshman Reese Terwilliger, who had six kills. Ayvrie Kaiser added five kills.
Serving was the story for the Tigers. They had nine service errors, but were also aggressive with their serving to get 11 aces. The Tigers had 32 kills, six blocks and ten hitting errors. They were led by senior outside hitter Mikenna Moore, who had ten kills. Sophomore outside hitter/middle backer Brynn Gose had seven kills, while senior middle backer Libby Rounds had six kills and three blocks. Senior outside hitter Brooke Schiltz had five kills. Senior defensive specialist Mattie Huber and senior setter Tenley Buddenhagen each had three aces.
The no. 3 ranked Tigers improved to 15-4 with the victory. They also clinched the ESD title with a 13-1 regular season record against fellow ESD teams. The no. 11 ranked Govs fall to 7-12. There will be three more matches in Class AA to be played before next week’s Class AA SoDak16 games are set. The SoDak16 games will be played on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.