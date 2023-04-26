Mother nature made sure the 11th annual Lake Oahe Pike Master Invitational tournament was an interesting one for the 51 teams competing in the competition over the weekend.
Curt Underhill, Willie Gloe and Greg Goodman organize the competition, which takes place every year on the Oahe around the time northern pike begin to spawn.
Underhill said ice on the lake prevented most teams from being able to scout out spots or do any pre-fishing in preparation for the tournament, which had a $6,000 cash prize for the first place winners.
"People didn't really know where to go. It was basically a wide open playing field. So a lot of guys picked the spot from their favorite memory, but most were just rolling the dice and crap shooting," Underhill said.
"The weather pattern warming up and cooling off like it has been has been really interesting," he added.
Only 40 northern pike were caught during the tournament. Of those 40, four were caught by the first place team. The four fish caught by James Gilkerson, Andrew Gilkerson, Zach Smalley and Alec Norwick weighed a total of 37.36 pounds.
Underhill said all the teams were able to get their boats in the water.
"Which we didn't think was going to happen," Underhill added.
"We were really worried about the amount of shoreline that was going to be open," Underhill said, noting that most of the teams find a spot along the shoreline to dock then fishing from shore during the tournament.
"We'll take our boat out, and find a bay and spread out," Underhill said. "Some guys troll and cast, some guys just troll. For the most part guys are shore fishing."
The tournament happens every year around this time. A maximum of 60 teams are allowed to compete.
Underhill said there's spots open for anyone wishing to participate in next year's competition, though the weather conditions during the tournament have been historically unpredictable.
"We've had every weather you can imagine. Last year it was cold and it rained all day long, and the wind blew, it was miserable. This year the wind just blew. But the Pike Masters is that way for a reason. It's not meant to be a slam dunk for fishermen. It's meant to see what's in the lake," Underhill said.
The Lake Sharpe Showdown is the next fishing tournament on the schedule, which takes place this Friday and Saturday.
