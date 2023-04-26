Lake Oahe Pike Master Tournament First Place Team

The team of James Gilkerson, Andrew Gilkerson, Zach Smalley and Alec Norwick caught four northern pike weighing a total of 37.36 pounds to win the $6,000 first place cash prize. 

 Curt Underhill

Mother nature made sure the 11th annual Lake Oahe Pike Master Invitational tournament was an interesting one for the 51 teams competing in the competition over the weekend.

Curt Underhill, Willie Gloe and Greg Goodman organize the competition, which takes place every year on the Oahe around the time northern pike begin to spawn.

Shannon Marvel

