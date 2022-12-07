Fort Pierre hosted the 1st Annual Central South Dakota Ice Classic at the Oahe Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, where many skaters represented the Central South Dakota Skating Club (CSDSC) well.
“I think it went really well for our first (home) competition. Everything went real smooth,” head coach Samantha Witte said. “The girls did really well.”
A total of 73 events took place over the two-day period, and 15 different CSDSC competitors placed during Friday’s action.
In the individual events, Suttyn Phelps won the Pre-Preliminary / Preliminary Showcase Emotional Performance while Kylianne Vermundson finished atop of the Pre-Juvenile Showcase Emotional Performance and Pre-Juvenile Showcase Character Performance.
Emma Brown, a 9-year-old skater, secured the top sport in the Pre-Free Skate 6 Dramatic Entertainment competition.
The CSDSC also received first place in all three duet performances.
“It was really great,” Brown said of performing in front of her friends and family. “I think that might be the reason that I did (so well) because I was at one of the rinks that I usually go to.”
On Saturday, Brown won four more individual events. Her teammate, Everly Holleran, finished first in Snowplow Sam Compulsory Elements. The CSDSC also triumphed in all Basic Compulsory Elements competitions, thanks to Andriel Steely, Rosie Wesley, Maggie Filbert, Morgan Freidel and Ava Gray.
A total of 21 girls ended up placing, and the CSDSC had the most skaters do so over both days out of the six teams that competed.
“I loved how they were able to execute all their elements perfectly. I thought they all did a great job,” assistant coach Dadra Scott said. “Even the ones that fell down, they got right back up and were able to go back at it.”
Witte’s skaters are not new to performing in competitions, but this was the first time they had done so in front of the local community. And they benefited from it.
“Some of those girls go to competitions every week — they just do better in front of people,” Witte said. “They enjoy performing the routines to the crowd, and (it) was a really nice crowd. And they cheered for everybody. That just encouraged them.”
Skyler O’Bryan, one of CSDSC’s junior coaches, shared what it was like to see her younger skaters execute their routines so well.
“For me personally, it’s kind of a big sister moment,” she said. “I was proud to see all the things we’ve been working on.”
Overall, Witte was proud of her girls’ constant sportsmanship throughout the event and said it was “very humbling” to see her skaters showcase their hard work in front of the community.
And those in attendance enjoyed every second of it, according to Witte.
“My ears are hurting from everybody yelling,” she said.
Not only did the local fans enjoy the show but so did everyone involved in running the event.
“The (out-of-towners) felt they were very surprised or very thankful for how welcoming our community was, whether they were either out eating or just going to the gas station or coming to the actual competition,” CSDSC President Jeremiah Phelps said. “Everybody cheered for everybody. It was just a very, very positive atmosphere because of the community.”
As her girls prepare for their next competition, Witte said there’s not much they can improve because of how well they’ve performed as of late, but they will continue working.
The CSDSC will next participate in a competition in Mitchell on Jan. 13-15.
“What they’ve been able to do and for other elements and whatnot, I just can’t ask for anything better right now,” she continued. “We have another competition in a month. We are going to be working a little harder.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.