Fort Pierre hosted the 1st Annual Central South Dakota Ice Classic at the Oahe Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, where many skaters represented the Central South Dakota Skating Club (CSDSC) well.

“I think it went really well for our first (home) competition. Everything went real smooth,” head coach Samantha Witte said. “The girls did really well.”

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

