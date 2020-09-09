The NFL season will get underway on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. It will be the first game of an interesting NFL season that has seen preseason change with old faces in new places, a football team in Las Vegas, a football team known simply as the Washington Football Team, and so much more.
This week will also be the first Capital Journal NFL Picks of the Week column. What does that entail? Capital Journal Sports Reporter Scott Millard, as well as area football coaches, media members and anyone else who would like to join, give you their picks for that week’s games. The games picked will be the Thursday Night Game, the Sunday Night Game, the Monday Night Games, and a Sunday afternoon game of the picker’s choice, whether that be a lock or an upset. These games are picked straight up as opposed to against the spread or any other gambling metric.
If you would like to join the NFL Picks of the Week, please email Scott Millard at scott.millard@capjournal.com with your picks.
Here are this week’s NFL Picks of the Week, and who picked them:
Scott Millard, Capital Journal sports reporter
Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans
Sunday Afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants
Monday Night: Denver Broncos over Tennessee Titans
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football Coach
Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans
Sunday Afternoon: Detroit Lions over Chicago Bears
Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants
Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans
Sunday Afternoon: Cincinnati Bengals over Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Night; Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants
Monday Night: Denver Broncos over Tennessee Titans
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Houston Texans over Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Afternoon: Miami Dolphins over New England Patriots
Sunday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants
Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans
Sunday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants
Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos
