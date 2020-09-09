Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri will be the sight of the first NFL game of the season on Thursday night, as the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will compete against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The NFL season will get underway on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. It will be the first game of an interesting NFL season that has seen preseason change with old faces in new places, a football team in Las Vegas, a football team known simply as the Washington Football Team, and so much more.

This week will also be the first Capital Journal NFL Picks of the Week column. What does that entail? Capital Journal Sports Reporter Scott Millard, as well as area football coaches, media members and anyone else who would like to join, give you their picks for that week’s games. The games picked will be the Thursday Night Game, the Sunday Night Game, the Monday Night Games, and a Sunday afternoon game of the picker’s choice, whether that be a lock or an upset. These games are picked straight up as opposed to against the spread or any other gambling metric.

If you would like to join the NFL Picks of the Week, please email Scott Millard at scott.millard@capjournal.com with your picks.

Here are this week’s NFL Picks of the Week, and who picked them:

Scott Millard, Capital Journal sports reporter

Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans

Sunday Afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants

Monday Night: Denver Broncos over Tennessee Titans

 

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football Coach

Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans

Sunday Afternoon: Detroit Lions over Chicago Bears

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants

Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans

Sunday Afternoon: Cincinnati Bengals over Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday Night; Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants

Monday Night: Denver Broncos over Tennessee Titans

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Houston Texans over Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Afternoon: Miami Dolphins over New England Patriots

Sunday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants

Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Houston Texans

Sunday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over New York Giants

Monday Night: Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos

Tags

Load comments