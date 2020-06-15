1,052 days. 12 straight losses.
That was how long ago the Post 8 Legion baseball team defeated the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats. That streak ended in thrilling fashion on Sunday evening, when Post 8 won 6-5 against the Hardhats at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Post 8 entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 5-4. Andrew Coverdale scored on a Garrett Stout double to tie things up. With two outs and a 2-2 count, River Iverson hit the ball and motored down the line, reaching safely while Stout crossed home plate.
Iverson told the Capital Journal after the game that it felt good to get the game winning hit.
“We haven’t really beat those guys this season,” Iverson said. “That’s two of our losses, so it felt good to finally beat them.”
Post 8 coach Brian White echoed Iverson’s sentiments.
“Some guys can go their whole careers without beating Post 22,” White said. “It feels good to beat them, because we haven’t beat them in awhile.”
Post 8 hadn’t beaten the Hardhats since the 2017 State Tournament. The Hardhats beat Post 8 twice in a doubleheader in Rapid City on Friday night.
Stout earned the victory on the mound for Post 8 after he came in for relief for starter Grey Zabel. Stout allowed one hit and one run over one inning. Zabel allowed two hits and four runs over six innings, striking out four.
Dylan Richey took the loss for the Hardhats. He allowed three hits and two runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking zero. Bransen Kuehl started the game for the Hardhats. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five.
The game against the Hardhats wasn’t the only victory on the day for Post 8. They defeated Renner Post 307 3-1 behind a solid pitching performance by Bennett Dean, who only allowed two hits in the victory. Sunday’s games were the first home games for Post 8. Iverson told the Capital Journal that it feels good to be back playing with his teammates.
“For the longest time, we weren’t really doing anything,” Iverson said. “Now I’m back playing baseball with my boys.”
Sunday’s games were the beginning of a busy week of games for Post 8 (3-3). They will play Rapid City Post 320 in a doubleheader on Tuesday, and another doubleheader against the Aberdeen Smittys on Wednesday. They will conclude the week with a third doubleheader against Sioux Falls East Post 15 on Thursday. All three doubleheaders will be at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. All three doubleheaders will start at 5 p.m. CT.
Iverson said that he feels pretty good going into this busy stretch of games.
“If we play well, we should be able to win a lot of games,” Iverson said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a good record and a good seed at State.”
