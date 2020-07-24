The Jackie Hoftiezer Memorial Pure Stock Feature race will be held at the Miller Central Speedway in Miller on Saturday. Racing action begins at 7 p.m. CT.
An additional $200 minimum will be available for the driver who earns first place. Three numbers representing order of finish will be drawn during the candy scramble, excluding the number for first place. The third number dawn will only be used if Damon Hoftiezer gets first place or finishes in one of the other two extra money winning places. For example, if numbers 3, 8 and 7 are drawn, then third and eighth place receive an extra $200 minimum each. If Damon Hoftiezer wins the feature, then all three numbers pay out to the respective place, meaning third, eighth and seventh place each get $200 minimum. If Damon Hoftiezer places third or eighth, then seventh place gets $200 minimum. Added purse and candy scramble are sponsored by the friends and family of Jackie Hoftiezer.
Hoftiezer passed away in April 2019. Racing was his passion. He spent many hours building and repairing race cars with his family.
