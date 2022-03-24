Jackrabbits face Drake Thursday

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits women’s basketball team will host the Drake Bulldogs in a women’s NIT game at Frost Arena in Brookings on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on the Midco Sports Network.
The Jacks (25-9) are 14-2 at home, with the home losses coming to Missouri State and Kansas State. They average 74.6 points per game while giving up 58 points per game. They are led in scoring by redshirt junior forward Myah Selland, who averages 13.8 points per game. Junior forward Paiton Burkhard averages 11.1 points per game, while sophomore forward Tori Nelson averages 10.5 points per game. However, freshman guard Haleigh Timmer has been the leader the last two games in the WNIT. She scored 24 points against Ohio, and 22 points against Minnesota.
The Bulldogs (20-13) are 6-6 on the road, with one of those road wins coming in overtime against Missouri in the WNIT. The Bulldogs average 73.6 points per game while giving up 67.6 points per game. They are led in scoring by junior guard Megan Meyer and junior forward Maggie Bair, who each averaged 12.1 points per game. Redshirt junior forward Grace Berg averaged 11.3 points per game.
Like the Jacks, the scoring as of late has come from an unusual source. Graduate student guard Maddie Petersen scored 22 points in the Bulldogs' first-round win against Missouri. She also had 13 points against Northern Iowa.
The Jacks and Bulldogs have a few mutual opponents. The Jacks lost to Creighton, while the Bulldogs beat them. Both teams lost to Iowa State and Missouri State, with the Bulldogs falling three times to Missouri State. The Jacks lost to Northern Iowa, while Drake beat them three times. Finally, the Jacks went 1-2 against the South Dakota Coyotes, while Drake lost to them early in the season.
