Charlie Easley, a sophomore transfer from Nebraska was announced as the newest member of the South Dakota State University men’s basketball team.
The 6-2 guard played in 28 games as a true freshman for the Huskers. He scored a season-high eight points with a pair of long range makes against the Indiana Hoosiers. Easley earned his way into the starting lineup for the final three games of the season.
“Charlie’s personality and team-first mentality fit great with our program,” Jacks coach Eric Henderson said in a news release. “He is an extremely competitive guard who can impact the game in many ways. After playing significant minutes in the Big Ten last year, we feel like his best basketball is ahead of him. He are looking forward to Charlie getting to Brookings, and are extremely excited to welcome Charlie to the Jackrabbit family.”
Easley is a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Pius X in Nebraska. He was a part of a 2019 Class B State Championship winning team. Easley averaged 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game. He capped his career with two straight nominations to the All-Nebraska First Team. Easley will join a Jackrabbit team that has fellow Nebraskans Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett.
