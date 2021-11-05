The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team will host the North Dakota State Bison in the Dakota Marker Game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on Midco Sports and ESPN+.
The Jacks (no. 9 in STATs Poll, no. 12 in Coaches’ Poll) come into Saturday’s game with a 6-2 record. They are 2-2 at home, including a 26-17 loss to Northern Iowa on Hobo Day two weeks ago. They average 42.375 points per game while giving up 17.25 points per game. The Jacks defeated the Bison 27-17 in the spring football season at the Fargodome in Fargo.
The Bison (no. 2 in both polls) are 8-0 this season, including a 3-0 record on the road. They average 33.5 points per game while giving up slightly more than eight points per game. The Bison are the top ranked team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Bison have made 11 consecutive appearances in the FCS Playoffs, while the Jacks have made nine consecutive appearances. The Bison lead the series between the two teams with a 63-43-5 record, including a 10-7 record in Dakota Marker Games since 2004. Saturday’s game will be the 14th consecutive game that both teams are ranked.
Both the Bison and Jacks feature Pierre T.F. Riggs alums on their roster. The Jacks have freshman Regan Bollweg, while the Bison have sophomore Grey Zabel. The last time both athletes were on the football sidelines at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, they won the 2019 Class 11AA State Championship against the Brookings Bobcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.