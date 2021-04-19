Youngstown State at South Dakota State University Football

Mark Gronowski #11 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits looks for running room against the Youngstown State Penguins at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on March 13 in Brookings, South Dakota. Gronowski had 275 combined yards of offense against the North Dakota State Bison on April 17.

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

For the first time since 2017, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team defeated the rival North Dakota State Bison in the Dakota Marker game. They defeated the Bison 27-17 in the Fargodome in Fargo.

The Jacks got on the board early in the first quarter when quarterback Mark Gronowski connected with junior tight end Blake Kunz on a 25 yard touchdown. The Bison responded with a 40 yard field goal by Jake Reinholz about four minutes later. The Jacks added to their lead with a 31 yard field goal by junior kicker Cole Frahm at the end of the first half.

The Bison would continue to answer back in the third quarter, sending the game into the fourth tied at 17-17. Frahm added his second field about midway through the fourth quarter. Freshman running back Isaiah Davis added a touchdown to increase the Jacks’ lead. Senior safety Michael Griffin II put the game away with an interception in the Bison’s final drive.

Gronowski completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 passing yards and one touchdown to lead the Jacks. He also had 126 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Junior running back Pierre Strong Jr had 95 rushing yards on 11 attempts and one rushing touchdown. He also had four catches for 50 yards. Davis had 84 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Freshman quarterback Cam Miller led the Bison with nine completed passes on 16 attempts for 149 passing yards. He had 38 rushing yards on 15 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

The Jacks (5-1) are the no. 1 ranked team in the FCS Playoffs. They will host the Holy Cross Crusaders (3-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN3. The game is the ninth consecutive FCS playoffs appearance, and their tenth overall. The Bison (6-2), who are the defending FCS champions, will host the Eastern Washington Eagles (5-1) at the Fargodome on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The Bison game will also be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Tags

Load comments